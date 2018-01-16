Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy inspires youth

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy has inspired millions worldwide.

Living the dream and leading during challenging times. That’s the message that city officials and organizers are spreading this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“I’m looking to make new friends and show people that not just cause of your color we can all come together.”Coming from the newly crowned Miss Pre-teen MLK Queen herself… Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy has inspired a new generation.

“There’s a lot of segregation between us African Americans and being that I hold this title.. I should do more to bring us back together,” said Ballard Mouton.

Kailon Babineaux is a senior at Lafayette High. She says she wants to use her crown as a tool to change someone’s life just how figures like Dr. Martin Luther King changed hers.

“If I start now these younger kids will be our future generation. Like I will hope to be.. so, starting of with them will be a great example,” she said.

Lafayette Fire Department Chief Robert Benoit helps put on this event every year and says by uniting all perspectives under one roof.. A shift in direction may appear in adolescent lives.

“Look out there and you look at the generation of people. Especially youngsters, their lost,” said Chief Benoit.

City officials, activist, leaders and community members filled the MLK Recreational Center to express exactly how to lead during challenging times.

“If you can bring somebody that’s been there. And show them that there’s a right way to do things. I’m very pleased with that cause, to me it show’s we’re not just learning to take care of ourselves but we’re learning how to take care of each other,” he added.

People across Acadiana are honoring, celebrating and remembering that very vision that dr. king had for the nation.