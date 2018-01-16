Filly found abandoned in Opelousas ditch after crash, driver sought by State Police

OPELOUSAS La. (KLFY)- A horse trailer carrying a 1-year-old​ paint filly flipped over this morning or late last night, according to St. Landry Parish Animal Control.

The animal was thrown from the trailer and found in a ditch on Hwy. 104 by workers from the St. Landry Animal Control Department early this morning.

(St. Landry Parish Animal Control)

The driver of the vehicle hauling the filly left the scene of the accident. The driver is sought by the Louisiana State Police for questioning, Troop I spokesman Brooks David told KLFY on Tuesday.

St. Landry Animal Control workers transported the filly, which they named “Stormy”, to the Copper Crowne Equine Center in Opelousas for emergency treatment.

The Humane Society of Louisiana, a long-time partner of St. Landry Animal Control, agreed to pay for Stormy’s medical care.

The prognosis for Stormy, however, is very poor, according to the animal’s examiners.

(St. Landry Parish Animal Control)

The medical team at Copper Crowne recently determined that Stormy has suffered a fractured spinal column and may have lost the use of her hind legs. An exam revealed that her 7 and 8 thoracic vertebrae have been fractured and may never heal.

The medical team will make a final determination on the chances of her recovery later today.

“We are devastated by this terrible tragedy and are once again disappointed by those who deliberately harm animals or simply look the other way when they are injured,” said Jeff Dorson, HSL director. “Our organization hopes that the Louisiana State Police, which is investigating this case, locates the driver of the vehicle and charges him or her accordingly. Leaving Stormy to die alone in a ditch in the freezing weather is inexcusable. We are also praying that little Stormy survives and finally feels some love and affection that has probably eluded her during her short life.”