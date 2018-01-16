Today on your lawn and garden we’re going to be talking about animals some that you want and some that you don’t want let’s start with the ones you do not want John

That’s right, the rodents; rats, mice, things like that. That’s old faithful, the old trap. They do make new ones now like this, they’re easier to set. Just push like this and they lock up makes it so much easier and easier not to snap your hand in them. They also make the glue traps you know if you want to put them in the house or outside and what happens is they get stuck in it. So you just take the trap and all and throw it away. Works great. We also have the different poisons that they have out. The “Just One Bite” is probably one of our best. Like I said, we have several of them. Another pest out there right now people are having trouble with is Moles and they uplift the ground and property and all that. And so you keep on knocking it down and they keep popping it back out. They make a mess. They unlevel your property as well. This is a deterrent right here that you spray in the area and it just gets them out of there. It doesn’t kill them or nothing but it gets them out. Keeps them far away, right. Alright what is it we have here? This is just another small little cube you put out. Just throw outdoors. The good thing about these is that they are weather resistant. So the rain doesn’t bother them or anything like that. Another thing at this time of year is Purple Martins. The birds! Time to start putting their houses out. First the scouts come looking . They find the houses first then the females come in February. So how can we attract them? Well we house them in a house just like this right here that we have and they’re easy to clean out and everything. They’re aluminium, they stay cool. They don’t get hot like a wooden box. The wood ones work just as good, they just don’t stay cooler. They’re just nice to have around. The noise they make, nice bird. So these houses right there can be purchased at Chastant Brothers? That and the poles to put them up. Alright check them out, get ready for spring for animals or rodents that you don’t want and some that you do want