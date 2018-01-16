Residents in Melville grabbed last minute items to prepare for the brave winter weather

MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) -Icy weather mixed with snow has been accumulating throughout Acadiana on Tuesday and the icy weather also made a stop in the town of Melville.

Some last minute shoppers braved the cold weather and went over to Cannatella’s to pick up some of the essentials, and to better handle the cold.

“My husbands at home cooking some red beans,” said one shopper Dana Angona.

Wilson Robertson another shopper said: “Oh we gonna cook something. We’ll bake a chicken or boil some beans, or cook some fish or something. We’ll find something to eat.”

Robertson added: “I’m not coming back out in it, once I get in the house, it’s going to be over with.