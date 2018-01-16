Suspicious vehicle sought in connection with two Lafayette Parish murders

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- This white Dodge Caliber is suspected to be connected to two men found shot to death in the Lafayette’s city limits and Broussard on Jan. 12..

If anyone has information in reference to this vehicle, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lafayette Police are working along with Broussard Police on the pair of homicides that happened in both cities.

Police are now suspecting that the murders are related.

The victim has been identified as Justin Zeno, 28, according to Lafayette police.

At about 1 a.m. this morning, Lafayette Police found Justin Zeno shot in a burning vehicle in the 200 block of Belleau Street.

Meanwhile, Broussard Police found a man under a renovated home with gunshots to his body.

For neighbors like Elizabeth Verrett who live on Regal Street in Broussard, when she heard the news of a body being found under a home under renovation down their street, she didn’t believe it.

“If someone was shot or anything, we would’ve heard something because it’s that quiet. It’s very crazy, nothing like this has ever happened,” said Verrett.

“First homicide in many years for Broussard,” said Brannon Decou, Broussard Chief of Police.

Decou confirms that today’s murder was the city’s first homicide since 2008.

“At about 11:45 this (Friday) morning, we received a call in reference to a subject that was found partially beneath a house, that was under construction,” said Decou.

While investigators say the cases may be connected, Verrett now says that she’s on guard.

“It makes me a bit weary,” she said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS.