19-year-old Franklin man, Air Force veteran goes missing in Houston

According to his parents, Jared Chavis last spoke to his mother last Friday night, January 12th.
Police confirm that they are investigating the Air Force veteran’s disappearance, but parents say police told them the car is suspected of being involved in a robbery. Chavis might be a suspect in the incident.
The parents do not know what role, if any, the 19-year-old might have played in committing a crime before he went missing.
Chavis has been in Houston for just two months.
His parents said he was pursuing an information technologies degree online and working for a satellite dish installer.
Police have not confirmed whether they are investigating a robbery or any other crime involving Chavis.