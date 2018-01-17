19-year-old Franklin man, Air Force veteran goes missing in Houston

Chavis’ own car was later found at a nearby gated apartment complex, unlocked and its seat covers removed.

The parents do not know what role, if any, the 19-year-old might have played in committing a crime before he went missing.

Police confirm that they are investigating the Air Force veteran’s disappearance, but parents say police told them the car is suspected of being involved in a robbery. Chavis might be a suspect in the incident.

“If he is on the run, just turn yourself in,” said Willie Smith, the man’s father, addressing his son. “But five days in a place he doesn’t know anything about. Talking about Houston. Where can he be?”

Chavis has been in Houston for just two months.

His parents said he was pursuing an information technologies degree online and working for a satellite dish installer.

Police have not confirmed whether they are investigating a robbery or any other crime involving Chavis.