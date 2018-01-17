8-month-old killed in canal crash in Metairie

Authorities in Jefferson Parish were on the scene where a mother and her child crashed their SUV into the canal Wednesday morning.

The 8-month-old later died at the hospital.

The crash happened at Wilson and West Esplanade around 10 a.m.

The mother and the child were pulled from the submerged SUV, and are injured, according to Jefferson Parish officials.

The female victim is in critical condition.

According to JPSO traffic investigators, the driver was traveling westbound on West Esplanade Avenue when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her vehicle, hitting the curb, then rolling into the canal.

The initial investigation indicates that ice on the roadway was a contributing factor to the fatal accident.