Abbeville police investigating auto part theft from dealership

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- On the evening of Sunday, January 7, two subjects occupying a blue colored Ford F150, extended cab, with tan or gold at the bottom and large rust spots on the top of the cab, entered onto the lot of Ray Chevrolet in Abbeville.

The subjects then removed two tailgates from two vehicles parked on the sales lot.

The tailgates were charcoal and burgundy in color. The tailgates were placed in the back of the blue Ford and the subjects left the business.

If anyone has any knowledge of this incident or the recognizes the vehicle, they are asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511.