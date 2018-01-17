Fire chief dies while attempting to assist a motorist in West Feliciana Parish

WAKEFIELD, La. (KLFY)- A firefighter was killed just after 9 a.m. this morning while he was trying to help a driver on U.S. 61.

The crash killed Wakefield Fire Chief Russell Achord,48, of St. Francisville, according to State Police Troop A.

Troopers said Achord was assisting the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office with a previous crash in the southbound lanes of US 61.

At the same time, Robert McCoy, 51, of Tallulah, was traveling southbound on US 61 in a 2018 Dodge Ram 5500 pulling a trailer.

McCoy lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway as he approached the crash scene. McCoy’s truck struck multiple first responder vehicles, severely injuring the fire chief.

Chief Achord sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

He was taken to the West Feliciana Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

McCoy was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash. Weather is suspected to be a factor in this crash.