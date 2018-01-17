Freezing temperatures cause power outages across Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – These freezing temperatures haven’t just iced over the roads, but have also impacted people in their homes

SLEMCO’s communications director, Mary Laurent, tells me that the power outages this Wednesday were less than what they saw during the last freeze Acadiana experienced in ’97.

She says they saw a lower number this time because of system improvements, “It’s a lot better this time. The last really cold spell that we had back in ’97 we didn’t have a lot of the hurricanes that we’d had before, we had a lot of trees go down. And now, as I said, through the years the system’s really been hardened. We’ve worked hard on tree trimming and upgrading the system so we did really well.”

She tells News 10 that those who did experience outages were mostly isolated cases scattered throughout Acadiana, “We did have like I said some outages and it was mostly, this time, in vermilion parish, they got hit really hard. But everybody’s doing well now. We have isolated outages that we’re taking care of as they come in.”

Entergy experienced some power outages throughout the area as well. Lafayette Utilities System said they’ve restored power to all of their customers.

If you experience a power outage, or see any downed power lines, contact your energy provider and report it so it can be fixed as soon as possible.