Opelousas residents get another round of snow

ST LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Inches of snow and huge ice-cycles blanketed the Lakeview neighborhood in Opelousas on Wednesday.

“his is great, like, we never see this that much,” said resident Annika Alfred.

While all schools in St. Landry Parish were closed on Wednesday, children were seen playing throughout the neighborhood.

“When I threw the snowball without my gloves, it felt cold,” said Kevin Mitchell during the snow day.

The 5-year-old and his step-father, Bobby Ledee, spent the day off from school, making snow angels, and practiced building the perfect snowball.

“So, the perfect snowball is to make it kind of small so you can make it go real fast. Like watch,” the boy said.

“I don’t like the cold,” his step said. “My joints are hurting, but besides that it’s fun. Outside having fun with little man.”

Just to give you all a perspective of just how deep this snow is in Opelousas, it’s about two to three inches.

Many residents took the white winter was a pleasant surprise.

“I just like coming outside whenever it snows”, said Wilajon Trail

While others are ready for this cold weather to go away.

“We’ve had snow twice this year already,” Opelousas resident Sharana Wilson said. “I’m ready for summer. Skip spring, ready for summer.”

KLFY spoke with Maj. Crystal Leblanc with the Opelousas Police Department earlier. She said there is no curfew tonight in the city, but the department is warning residents to please stay off the roads tonight, as we will see below freezing temperatures, and the roads will be very icy.