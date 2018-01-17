School updates for Thursday, Jan. 18

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.
Lafayette
UPDATE: Lafayette Parish public schools will be CLOSED tomorrow
St. Landry Parish
All public schools will be closed
Acadia Parish
All Acadia Parish public schools and the district’s central office will remain closed
Iberia Parish
Public schools will be open
St. Martin Parish
Public schools will remain closed
Evangeline Parish
Public schools will be closed. Supervisors and principals are asked to return to campuses at 2 p.m.
Vermilion Parish
Public schools and the district’s central office will remain closed
Private school/education program updates:
- Bethel Christian School, Jennings, will be open
- WORD Ministry Christian Academy, Eunice, will be closed
- Sugar ‘n Spice preschools and Vacation Station will be open
- Good Shepherd Montessori School, Port Barre, will be closed
- Renaissance Charter, Youngsville, will be open
- CDI Early Head Start and Head Start, St. Landry Parish, will remain closed
- Sacred Heart School, Ville Platte, will be closed
- Academy of the Sacred Heart, Grand Coteau, will remain closed
- Westminster Christian Academy, both campuses, will be closed
- Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School, Jennings, will be open