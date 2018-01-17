School updates for Thursday, Jan. 18

KLFY Newsroom

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Lafayette

UPDATE: Lafayette Parish public schools will be CLOSED tomorrow

St. Landry Parish

All public schools will be closed

Acadia Parish

All Acadia Parish public schools and the district’s central office will remain closed

Iberia Parish

Public schools will be open

St. Martin Parish

Public schools will remain closed

Evangeline Parish

Public schools will be closed. Supervisors and principals are asked to return to campuses at 2 p.m.

Vermilion Parish 

Public schools and the district’s central office will remain closed

Private school/education program updates:

  • Bethel Christian School, Jennings, will be open
  • WORD Ministry Christian Academy, Eunice, will be closed
  • Sugar ‘n Spice preschools and Vacation Station will be open
  • Good Shepherd Montessori School, Port Barre, will be closed
  • Renaissance Charter, Youngsville, will be open
  • CDI Early Head Start and Head Start, St. Landry Parish, will remain closed
  • Sacred Heart School, Ville Platte, will be closed
  • Academy of the Sacred Heart, Grand Coteau, will remain closed
  • Westminster Christian Academy, both campuses, will be closed
  • Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School, Jennings, will be open

 

 

