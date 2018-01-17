State Offices remain closed in 34 Parishes Thursday

Due to extreme weather possible as freezing temperatures impact Louisiana, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices will remain closed Thursday, January 18, in the following parishes:

ACADIA, ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, AVOYELLES,

CALCASIEU, CAMERON, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, EVANGELINE,

IBERIA, IBERVILLE, JEFFERSON, JEFF DAVIS, LAFAYETTE, LAFOURCHE, LIVINGSTON, ORLEANS, PLAQUEMINES, POINTE COUPEE,

ST.BERNARD, ST. CHARLES, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN, ST. LANDRY, ST. MARTIN, ST. MARY, ST. TAMMANY, TANGIPAHOA, TERREBONNE, VERMILION, WASHINGTON, WEST BATON ROUGE and WEST FELICIANA parishes.

State offices in all other parishes will be open.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty or those who should report to alternate work sites if necessary.

State officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be

updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.