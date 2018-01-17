Tow truck drivers are responding to an influx of crashes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Roads remain a hazard and black ice is the suspect in several crashes during this freeze.

As the temperature drops into the low 20’s again, we’re not out in the clear just to yet, Acadiana.

Ice build up is the scene among many rural roads around Acadiana and we’ve already seen several accidents Wednesday night.

We caught up with one a local tow company to check out their activity over the past couple days.

“It was about six to eight cars on Highway 1252 in Carencro. People coming around the curve not slowing down,” said Chris Arceneaux with R&R Towing.

“The conditions on the road have been horrible, especially last night,” Trevor Guidry with R&R Towing said.

Guidry added they’ve responded to about 75 calls over the past two days.

“75% of that has been people, due to ice, sliding off the road, in a ditch or stuck on the side.”

Even as we try and take precautionary measures and warm-up our cars, that can cause problems as well

“They close the door, go back in the house and try to get ready to go to work or where ever it is they might be going, you’ve got to pay attention. You’ve got a lot of people stuck out in the cold,” Guidry said

As many roads being closed because of the freezing and dangerous road conditions, these guys are still committed to their jobs.

“I know there’s people that have to be out regardless of what weather conditions are, so we have to respond, somebody has to respond,” Guidry said.