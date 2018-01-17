UPDATED: Business closures in Acadiana due to freezing weather conditions

Here is an updated list of business closures in Acadiana due to the weather conditions:

– Acadiana Women’s Health Group will be closed until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

– All parish courthouses in Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes

– The Lafayette City Court is closed Wednesday. All trial matters scheduled for January 17, 2018 are cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date. If you were scheduled to be in City Court on January 17, 2018, a notice of your new court date will be mailed to your address of record with the City Court. In the event that you have changed your address, you should contact the Court at (337) 291-8770, otherwise a warrant may be issued should you fail to appear on your new court date. The City Court will re-open on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. for all scheduled matters.

– Lafayette Transit System will not provide transit service on Wednesday January 17. This includes LTS Daytime Fixed Route Service, Night Owl Service and Para-transit Day/Night Services. LTS Daytime Fixed Route Service for today is expected to run until the end of regular route hours. Weather permitting, normal Transit service will resume at 5:45 a.m.on Thursday.

– No Lafayette Parish garbage & recycling service on Wednesday. Waste collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. Wednesday customers will receive collection on Thursday; Thursday customers will receive collection on Friday; and Friday customers will receive collection on Saturday. Regularly scheduled collection is expected to resume on Monday, Jan. 22. Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Compost Facility at 400 N Dugas Rd., located off of N. University Ave., will be closed on Wednesday. The facility is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

– Duson Town Hall will be closed Wednesday.

– St. Martin Council on Aging will be closed Wednesday.

– Lafayette General Urgent Care Centers (River Ranch, Sugar Mill Pond & Carencro) will be closed Wednesday morning from 8:00 a.m. – noon. All three centers will reopen from noon – 7:00 p.m., resuming normal business operations.

– UHC Urgent Care Clinic will make a decision regarding possible closure for Wednesday at noon. As of now, the clinic is scheduled to open at it’s normal Wednesday time from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

– UHC Clinics (hospital based) will be closed Wednesday. Normal hours are scheduled to resume tomorrow.

– Courthouses in St. Martin, St. Mary and Iberia parishes will be closed.

– City of Crowley offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 for non-emergency employees and will resume normal operations on Thursday.

– Franklin City Hall will close Wednesday and Tuesday evening’s council meeting has been rescheduled for January 23.

– Opelousas city hall and city court will be closed on Wednesday.

– Eunice city court will be closed on Wednesday.

– Lafayette Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program will be closed on Wednesday.

– Iberia Council on Aging’s services for the elderly are canceled Wednesday.

– Blue Cliff College will be closed Wednesday.

– Fresnius Dialysis in Breaux Bridge will be closed Wednesday.

– Little Friends Childcare 4 & 5 in Church Point & Rayne will be closed Wednesday.

– Acadian Aviation Testing Center in Lafayette & Lake Charles will be closed Wednesday.

– Riverside Church of Christ in Lafayette will not be holding their services Wednesday night.

– American Legion Post 225 in Church Point is cancelling their scheduled Bingo game Wednesday night.

– Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center and all of it’s satellite health centers are closed Wednesday.

– LANTEC of Louisiana will be closed Wednesday.

– The food pantry at First Assembly Church in Youngsville will be closed Wednesday.

– Stuller, Inc. will be closed Wednesday. Normal operations resume tomorrow, Thursday, January 18.

– SMILE Community Action Agency offices will be closed until Thursday, January 18th at 8 a.m.

– All Sylvan Learning Center facilities are closed.