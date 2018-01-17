Waste Management suspends collection service in Acadiana due to weather conditions

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – The following is a news release from Waste Management:

Due to winter weather conditions and road closures, Waste Management will suspend all garbage collection services for Acadiana-area customers on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

All regularly-scheduled Wednesday collection routes that have not serviced will resume when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.

“Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them that we may experience service delays due to icy road conditions,” said Jack Quinn, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast. “As winter weather conditions dictate, we have suspended all Waste Management collection services as an added safety precaution and thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.”

Waste Management will continue to update customers throughout this winter weather event.