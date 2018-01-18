1-10 from 1-49 in Lafayette to Slidell remains closed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- While road conditions have improved in some areas, several closures are still in place throughout the state. Ice on the elevated portions of these roadways continues to pose a threat to travelers. Crews from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have been applying salt and de-icing materials throughout the event.

Today’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and above-freezing temperatures which will help in the attempt to re-open all roads currently closed.

DOTD has brought in extra staff and equipment from other portions of the state in an effort to apply more manpower to areas that have closed roads.

Major interstate closures include:

• I-10 from I-49 in Lafayette to near Slidell

• I-49 from MLK Blvd. to Mira Myrtis Road in Caddo Parish

• I-12 from Baton Rouge to near Covington

• I-110 in Baton Rouge

• I-55 from LaPlace to Ponchatoula

• I-610 in New Orleans

• I-310 between Destrehan and Kenner