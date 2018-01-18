Acadiana Eats: Jane’s Seafood

Janes’s Seafood (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Char-grilled oysters

Combination fried rice

Address: 1201 Jane St, New Iberia, LA 70563

Hours of Operation: Sunday 4-9:30 p.m., closed Monday, Tuesday through Thursday 4–9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4-10:30 p.m.

