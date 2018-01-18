Closed off icy roads affect truck drivers making deliveries

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Interstate 10 is finally open in both directions after being closed since Tuesday night, but the delay affected truck drivers trying to make their deliveries.

Some of the drivers say frozen roads are something they experience in northern states, so they weren’t expecting them to be closed down south.

“Up north, this is nothing up north. Down south they’re not prepared for this kind of weather,” says Mark Moore, a truck driver heading to New Orleans.

And he says the waiting is not the worst part. He tells News 10 that, unfortunately, if the deliveries aren’t made on time, he doesn’t get paid at all.

“I just sit here like all these other drivers and not make (any) money,” adds Moore.

You can find a full list of road closures here.