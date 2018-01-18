Dale Henderson, Iberia Parish Superintendent, announces retirement

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish school board has announced that their superintendent, Dale Henderson is retiring.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter. I know whatever it’s going to be, not sure what it’s going to be, but whatever it’s going to be I know it’s gonna be good,” says Henderson.

Henderson started his career as an English teacher in New Iberia in 1979.

He says, “There’s been a lot of changes in public education over the years. All the testing, the lea0 testing. The standards have evolved, the testing program has evolved and it’s just quite a different environment in public education. “

Henderson says he’s most proud of the technological advances made in Iberia Parish Schools.

“We’ve had an opportunity to build many many new schools, we’ve invested millions of dollars in security. We put in camera systems in our schools. We are building a new elementary school now with all of the latest 21st-century bells and whistles. I think probably the most important thing is that we have continued to increase our student achievement scores year after year after year,” says Henderson.

The 14 member school board in the parish will interview candidates and pick a superintendent-elect in March.

Henderson says, “It’s really been a great run and I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been a great great honor for me to serve as superintendent. You know it’s really quite a privilege.”