Famed accordion maker’s shop destroyed in fire

IOTA, La. (The Advertiser)- Musicians from as far as Japan are mourning the loss of Larry Miller’s accordion shop in Iota, which a fire destroyed Sunday night. For 40 years, Miller used the shop to build his brand name “Bon Tee Cajun” accordions, a popular model played by Cajun and zydeco musicians.

The shop also served as a cultural learning center. Through the years, Miller, along with his grandson Jay Miller, taught apprentices how to build accordions in a program requiring at least 240 hours of instruction.

Miller’s shop also contained nine antique accordions, including rare, German models from the 1930s and one by the late Sidney Brown of Lake Charles, considered the first builder in Louisiana. Miller used the antiques as teaching tools locally and at cultural presentations across the country.

News of the blaze drew hundreds of disappointed responses on Facebook. Yoshi-take Nakabayashi, leader of the Zydeco Kicks band in Tokyo, wrote “The workshop that made my accordion burned … Fortunately, there was no injury.”

Antique accordions were among the items destroyed during a Sunday night blaze at Larry Miller’s workshop in Iota. (Photo: Blake Miller)

Miller plans to rebuild, with assistance from volunteers and former apprentices who plan to level the workshop remains Saturday.

“We’re going to remove whatever we can now and get ready for the wrecking ball,” said Miller, 81, a retired educator. “We’re going to wreck the building and the slab, and pour some dirt to raise it back up.

“It may be a little bit smaller and a little bit simpler.”

Miller said the fire officials believe electrical wiring started the blaze.

“I discovered the fire after about 20 minutes,” said Miller. “I tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but it was a little too far gone.

“The fire department worked at it and they put it out.”

Family members and volunteers began arriving Monday to help Miller salvage woodworking tools and other items that survived.

Miller had retired a year and a half ago from accordion building. He was still making repairs and helping his grandson possibly start his own business.