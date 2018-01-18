Governor Edwards’ budget-cut proposal delayed to Monday

BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) – Winter weather in Louisiana has forced a delay in the release of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ budget proposal for next year.

The Democratic governor intended to unveil his spending plan, including $1 billion in state funding cuts, Friday.

That’s been pushed back to Monday because of concerns about lawmakers traveling to Baton Rouge on still-thawing roads.

The presentation is a big deal at the Louisiana Capitol. It will be the first time anyone shows a roadmap for what $1 billion in cuts could look like.

Temporary taxes passed in 2016 are expiring when the new fiscal year starts July 1, and Edwards is required to present a budget that reflects the dollars available.

The governor’s seeking replacement taxes to close the gap, but House Republican leaders haven’t agreed so far.