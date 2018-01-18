Lafayette Fire Department is at the scene of a structure fire in the 500 block of Gloria Switch Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A shed behind Guidry Animal Hospital caught fire this afternoon, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.
The fire has been extinguished, but the road is closed at this time. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A shed behind Guidry Animal Hospital caught fire this afternoon, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.
The fire has been extinguished, but the road is closed at this time. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
Advertisement