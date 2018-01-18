Lafayette location of Jason’s Deli affected in data breach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you used your credit or debit card at Jason’s Deli, the corporation wants you to know you may be affected by a data breach that affected over 100 locations.

The company says they believe the criminals used malware in the point of sale (cash register) systems to obtain payment card information beginning June 8, 2017. They say approximately 2 million unique cardholders may have been affected. The data obtained could include your name, your credit or debit card number, the expiration date, cardholder verification value, and a service code. They say that PIN numbers were not included in the track data.

“On December 22, 2017, Jason’s Deli was notified by payment processors that credit card security personnel had informed it that a large quantity of payment card information had appeared for sale on the “dark web,” and that an analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason’s Deli locations. Jason’s Deli’s management immediately activated our response plan, including engagement of a leading threat response team, involvement of other forensic experts, and cooperation with law enforcement. We released a preliminary public statement on December 28, 2017 describing the situation and our initial response.During the course of the investigation, our response team contained the security breach and has also disabled the malware in all of the locations where it was discovered.”

The company recommends that you review your credit and debit card statements, as well as your credit score for any unauthorized activity.

If you think you have been affected, please contact your credit or debit card company to report the potential unauthorized activity; and contact Jason’s Deli corporate at customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or call 409-838-1976 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST), to obtain more information about the breach and the options available to you.

READ MORE about the Jason’s Deli data breach