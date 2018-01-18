Lafayette Police investigating domestic violence incident involving a LPD officer

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The department has issued this statement:
On Tuesday January 16th 2018, The Lafayette Police Department was made aware of a domestic incident that occurred several days prior involving an officer at our agency. Due to the nature of this incident, both an internal investigation and criminal investigation were initiated. The officer was immediately placed and remains on paid administrative leave. Both the internal and criminal investigations are ongoing at this time, with results pending.
The department statement comes after a video of a man hitting a woman with his cell phone inside a Lafayette bar surfaced on Youtube.