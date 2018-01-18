Multiple crews respond to house fire in Coteau

COTEAU, La. (KLFY) Multiple crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Coteau, in Iberia Parish.

The fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on Sandoz Rd off Coteau Road.

People who live nearby reported hearing an explosion.

According to Iberia Parish Deputy Fire Chief Mike Vincent, the explosion was possibly a propane tank in the rear of the home.

Vincent adds that a space heater could have been possibly started the fire.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.