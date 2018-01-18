Plumbers in higher demand with freezing conditions

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Plumbers across Acadiana are dealing with frozen and broken pipes from the freezing conditions.

As they rapidly move from house to house, they say this is new to them or the first sight in decades.

“Like the 80s or 90s so it doesn’t happen very often down here but it happens,” says Don Williams of Mr. Rooter Plumbing.

Don Williams has been a plumber for over 20 years and never has he seen conditions that come close to this.

“They ask me what can we do and unfortunately when you get frozen pipes like that, there’s not a lot you can do but wait for the temperature to get above freezing and start thawing out,” says Williams.

Williams said that it was just this Monday that most plumbers were getting back to normal after the cold from New Year’s but this week has created a new monster.

“Fortunately we don’t have this a lot so we don’t have to deal with it. We’ve had two in the past two weeks and that has thrown everybody into a whirlwind,” says Williams.

Williams says plumbers can’t help with any thawing solutions and expects even more phone calls when the pipes are no longer frozen because that is when the majority of leaks start.