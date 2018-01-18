School updates for Friday, Jan. 18

Lafayette Parish

All public schools will be open

St. Mary Parish

Public schools will be open

St Mary & Vermilion Parish Head Start Centers & Central Offices will be open

St. Martin Parish

The St. Martin Parish superintendent is expected to make a statement at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. today regarding school on Friday. The school district is currently addressing some broken water lines and ice on school campuses.

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Schools will resume tomorrow Friday. However, Grand Coteau Elementary will remain closed due to weather related damages.

Vermilion Parish

All public schools will be open.

