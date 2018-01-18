School updates for Friday, Jan. 18

Lafayette Parish
All public schools will be open
St. Mary Parish
Public schools will be open
St Mary & Vermilion Parish Head Start Centers & Central Offices will be open
St. Martin Parish
The St. Martin Parish superintendent is expected to make a statement at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. today regarding school on Friday. The school district is currently addressing some broken water lines and ice on school campuses.
St. Landry Parish
St. Landry Parish Schools will resume tomorrow Friday. However, Grand Coteau Elementary will remain closed due to weather related damages.
Vermilion Parish
All public schools will be open.
St. Martin Parish
St. Martin Parish public schools are closed Friday. Closures are due to broken water lines at various schools and low water pressure.