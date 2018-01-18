Sky Zone Opens New American Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Sky Zone Trampoline Park celebrated their three year anniversary this month.

With that came a brand new attraction, an obstacle course inspired by the television show American Ninja Warrior.

“This is actually a year in the making,” said Sky Zone Regional Manager, Jacob Turner. “A lot of different design phases, I think we had 19 different designs. You know this is going to be the first one in Lafayette we want to have as many elements as we can and on the ground is going to work great it just made this an amazing course for it and we feel its going to be great for the guests.”

What better way to introduce this course than with local American Ninja Warrior contestant Cass Clawson.

“I’ve competed on America Ninja warrior four seasons in a row,” said Clawson, “and it was truly a life changing experience.”

Clawson grew up in Belle Chasse, Louisiana and made it to the National Finals two out of the four times he competed on American Ninja Warrior.

Last season, he broke his personal record and made it to round two in the National Finals.

Being able to attend the grand opening of this obstacle course meant a lot to Clawson, “to be able to give back to the community like I am this evening, is a real honor for me.”

The course was difficult but Clawson agrees it’s perfect for future ninjas.

“It’s great for kids,” he explained, “It’s going to definitely challenge them and motivate them to hopefully be on the show one day.”

“There’s nothing like it in Lafayette,” said Turner, “There’s nothing like it in this area for us so it’s definitely new for them. A lot of them have watched American Ninja Warrior and they kind of want to try it out their selves and this is their opportunity so we’re really looking forward to it.”