The growth of fiber optic cable in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The city of Lafayette has always prided itself on being a progressive-minded city.

The fact that the city built their own fiber broadband optic network in 2005 proved just that.

Now fiber optic cable is expanding outside the Lafayette city limits.

It was one of former Lafayette Mayor-President Joey Durel’s top goals when he was elected, get fiber optic cable to Lafayette.

By accomplishing that goal, Lafayette was now in a much better place for the future.

By taking on the local phone and cable companies, Lafayette took advantage of competitive options and it’s been a huge win for the residents of Lafayette.

LUS Director Terry Huval says that LUS grossed $38 million in 9 years.

He feels the opportunities are endless at what fiber optic cable can control.

One of the reasons why Youngsville has been picked to expand with this fiber optic cable is the growth the city has seen in recent years and the demand for high-speed internet.

In time, you very well may see fiber optic cable expand even farther outside of Lafayette into smaller communities in Acadiana.