UPDATE: LPD officer retires amid internal criminal investigation involving alleged domestic violence

​LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The officer at the center of the internal and criminal investigation has retired from service and is no longer employed with the Lafayette Police Department, the department said on Friday.

However, the criminal investigation into the previously mentioned incident is still ongoing at this time, LPD spokesman Karl Ratcliff said.

ORGINAL STORY: The department has issued this statement:

On Tuesday January 16th 2018, The Lafayette Police Department was made aware of a domestic incident that occurred several days prior involving an officer at our agency. Due to the nature of this incident, both an internal investigation and criminal investigation were initiated. The officer was immediately placed and remains on paid administrative leave. Both the internal and criminal investigations are ongoing at this time, with results pending.

The department statement comes after a video of a man hitting a woman with his cell phone inside a Lafayette bar surfaced on Youtube. The police department has not confirmed whether the man in the video is a LPD employee.