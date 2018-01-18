UPDATE: Boil advisories around Acadiana

Water should be boiled for at least one full minute before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth using it to wash or prepare food.
Crowley
North Crowley Water Corporation is under boil advisory until further notice.
Baldwin
The town of Baldwin has a boil alert until further notice.
Sunset
The town of Sunset has been placed under a boil advisory until further notice
Mire/Branch
Mire Branch Water Corporation is experiencing a water shortage. The water system may lose pressure this evening. If pressure is lost, customers will be under a boil advisory until samples can be cleared with DHH.
Abbeville
Greenbriar-Prairie Basse Water District is under a boil advisory. Residents are asked to conserve water.
Basile
The town of Basile and its outlying areas are under a boil advisory.
Bayou Des Cannes Water System has experienced problems with our water supply system.
Cecilia
The Cecilia Water Corporation has issued boil advisory
Iberia Parish
Waterworks District #3 of Iberia Parish officials will be shutting down pumps at 4 p.m. due to excessive water loss in the system. Customers are urged to check their property for leaks and report damage to the water district.
Port Barre
An boil alert has been issued until further notice.