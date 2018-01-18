UPDATE: Boil advisories around Acadiana

Water should be boiled for at least one full minute before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth using it to wash or prepare food.

Crowley

North Crowley Water Corporation is under boil advisory until further notice.

Baldwin

The town of Baldwin has a boil alert until further notice.

Sunset

The town of Sunset has been placed under a boil advisory until further notice

Mire/Branch

Mire Branch Water Corporation is experiencing a water shortage. The water system may lose pressure this evening. If pressure is lost, customers will be under a boil advisory until samples can be cleared with DHH.

Abbeville

Greenbriar-Prairie Basse Water District is under a boil advisory. Residents are asked to conserve water.

Basile

The town of Basile and its outlying areas are under a boil advisory.

Bayou Des Cannes Water System has experienced problems with our water supply system.

Cecilia

The Cecilia Water Corporation has issued boil advisory

Iberia Parish

Waterworks District #3 of Iberia Parish officials will be shutting down pumps at 4 p.m. due to excessive water loss in the system. Customers are urged to check their property for leaks and report damage to the water district.

Port Barre

An boil alert has been issued until further notice.