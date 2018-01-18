Wanted Jeanerette men considered armed and dangerous, police say

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) Jeanerette Police are searching for two men they stated should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a press release.

59 year old Kerry Edwards of Jeanerette is wanted on multiple charges including armed robbery, use of a firearm, home invasion and aggravated second degree battery.

29 year old Marquez Deandre Hurst of Jeanerette is also wanted on the same charges.

Police say the suspects may be traveling in a blue 1999 Chevy pick-up truck, Louisiana license plate C618263.

Both men are known to frequent the New Iberia and Abbeville areas, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men can contact the Jeanerette Police Department at 337 276-6323 or call 911, police say.

Kerry Edwards, L and Marquez Hurst, R