Fire destroys home in Coteau overnight

COTEAU, LA. (KLFY) – Crews with the Iberia Parish Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 8900 block of Sandoz Road.

Fire District 1 Chief Mike Vincent says the fire was coming out of all ends of the house.

Investigators believe a reported explosion at the home was due to a propane tank fire.

Neighbors who live near the home say they heard a loud boom.

Vincent says that space heaters might have caused the fire.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Homeowner Terrel Louviere says he and his wife went to his daughter’s home to cook and take a shower since the water was off at the home and they returned to the house ablaze.

Louviere says that they lost one of their dogs in the fire and now they are without a place to call home.

“Got to start over man, but don’t where to start from.,” said Louviere. “it’s a blessing. God’s good. It was good that we wasn’t home, maybe we wouldn’t of made it out.””

The house has been deemed a total loss and the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.