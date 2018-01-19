Fitness First – Danny

If not now, when?

I did have a couple of setbacks. I had two surgeries, a neck surgery, and a back surgery. Both of those kept me from training for several months at a time. It was very difficult for me, that was apart of my daily routine. I just had to keep a positive attitude. I walked, exercised at home as much as I was allowed to until I could get back in the gym. The key to that is not to give up. Just keep going. At my age at 58, it gets harder there’s no doubt. People my age that have never worked out, I still tell them it’s never to late to start. Every day you miss at the gym is gone. You can start at any time in your life, I joined Cajun Fitness in 1998 when I first started, you know, they didn’t have all this equipment and these new machines, and new technology, all these machines have developed over the years, you can really isolated a certain body part with much less strain on your joints and as you get older that’s a big thing in my situation when I first started working out it was protein and amino acids that was about the extent of it. Part of my workout was just the weights and the gym and pretty much eat what you wanted back then, you know you were much younger. I think the advice I would give to anyone wanted to come back to the gym or just actually starting out would be to be consistent. I meet these people months down the road, they tell me, man I wished I stayed in the gym I hear that so often. You have to make it a lifestyle. You know when you walk in a gym, everyone is working hard, it motivates you to get that workout in. But everybody doesn’t have the same goal in the gym. Since I put the whole thing together, the nutrition part, the cardio for heart health, I’m probably in the best health I’ve been at 58 than my whole life

