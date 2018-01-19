Local Citrus trees struggle in recent cold snap, may come back to life in spring

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Fruit trees can take the cold pretty easily, but Citrus trees need to be protected during cold weather events.

Fruit trees include Apple, Pecan, and Peach to name a few.

Citrus trees include orange, lemon, and Grapefruit.

Citrus trees can take the cold weather and even freezing temperatures, but a prolonged freeze causes problems.

“If you get to 26, even at 24, if it’s just for a couple of hours it’s fine,” says John Chastant of Chastant Brothers, Inc.

“If it’s for 10 hours or more, that’s not good for them at all,” adds Chastant.

The age of the tree is also important when it comes to surviving the cold.

“An older tree, 10 years or older, can take it a lot better, but a young tree, especially your lemon, they’re real sensitive,” says Chastant.

There are many ways you can protect your sensitive plants and Citrus trees from the cold.

“You have covers that you can cover them with or they’ll put a light with a cover in there to keep them at a certain temperature,” explains Chastant.

There are ways to tell if you Citrus tree has died.

“If you notice that the plant looks like it will be dead next year and everything is coming from below the graft, then you know the plant is gone,” says Chastant.

He says that for the tree to survive, new growth must come from above the graft. Any growth from underneath the graft will not be able to produce fruit.

Even if your tree may look dead now, there is still hope once the weather changes.

“You don’t want to go and prune them too quickly, because some of it will still come out with new growth in the spring,” says Chastant.