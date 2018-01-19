One Acadiana hosts, “Lessons from the Corner Office,” with P.H.I CEO Al Gonsoulin

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In 2016 One Acadiana launched a new event series that allows the community to engage and learn more about the CEO’s behind the big businesses. This year’s event featured Al Gonsoulin, CEO of Petroleum Helicopter Incorporated.

The number of new businesses in Acadiana continues to grow. With this, comes an increase of fresh new faces ready to lead and expand their companies.

Al Gonsoulin, CEO of one of the world’s largest helicopter businesses sat down with the future business leaders of southern Louisiana. He spoke on a number of things; from the economic impact of the oil and gas industry, the biggest opportunities available in Acadiana, diversification, and foot-notes on how to stay motivated during trying times. Mick Essex, Marketing Executive of Vantage Health Plan says gaining knowledge from the big businesses will help a smaller one, such as his, grow.

“We have a strong business community in Lafayette. There’s a lot of young businesses, a lot of young entrepreneurs.. they’re all looking for guidance. I think we all do in our careers. These types of events here allow us to do that without having to go to an expensive business school. You can get real world application from those who done it in your own community,” he said.

One Acadiana also hosted CEO’s, such as, Tony Simmons from Tabasco and Matt Stuller from Stuller Setting’s jewelry. All in effort to help move the future business industry of Acadiana forward.