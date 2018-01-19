Opelousas man, 2 others killed in boat explosion in Kentucky

CALVERT CITY, KY (AP) – An explosion on a docked tugboat in Kentucky killed three people and injured several others Friday, authorities said.
The explosion appeared to occur inside the boat, authorities said.
They offered no word about a cause and there was no early indication of foul play, authorities said.
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the blast, along with numerous local emergency agencies. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent an investigator to the scene, Cash said.
The boat was still upright and had not sunk after the blast, the detective said. Several other boats were nearby, but damage appeared limited to the tug boat, he said.
Repairs appeared to be in progress when the explosion occurred, he said, but he didn’t immediately know what type of work was underway.
The tug boat’s owner was Western Rivers Boat Management, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Lexie Preston.
A woman who answered the phone at Western Rivers said the company had no comment.