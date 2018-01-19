Two suspects wanted for at least 20 burglaries in Jeff Davis and neighboring parishes

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- One woman is in custody and two suspects are wanted in collection to a rash of burglaries in the parish, the sheriff’s officer said.

With tips provided by the public, our detectives were able to locate and arrest a woman yesterday detectives

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said Melissa Lasha Aguillard, 41, of Lake Charles, is believed to be the driver assisting with numerous burglaries.

She was booked Thursday night on attempted burglary and simple burglary. Aguillard is being held on a $20,000 bond. She has four previous arrests and is believed to be involved in numerous burglaries in Jefferson Davis and Allen parishes, authorities said.

Detectives have identified two additional suspects also believe to be involved in the burglaries.

Authorities are searching for David Paul Cavalier Jr., 33, of Lake Charles, La., and Rufus Ira Dunn, 41, of Montgomery, La.

Cavalier and Dunn are suspected of committing over 20 burglaries in Jefferson Davis and adjacent parishes.