UPDATE: VPSB member speaks out about Fontana’s resignation

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – For 25 years, Anthony Fontana has served on the Vermilion Parish School Board, but as of Friday afternoon, that has all changed.

He sent a letter to the Abbeville Meridional saying that he would resign from the School Board as soon as possible.

“So I think all of the attention that it (the video) drew internationally, just supplied a lot of pressure, so he decided it was quickest for him just to leave now,” said Kibbie Pillette, School Board Member for District F.

Pillette has been serving on the School Board for 27 years.

He says that while Fontana was planning to step down as School Board President in January, most believed he would complete his current term, which concludes at the end of the year.

“He had already accomplished what he wanted to do, and that was give the Superintendent a new contract. So once he got that to go through, there was really no point for him to stay,” said PIllette.

A part of Fontana’s letter to the paper reads, “I made a promise to several board members into our system that I would stay in office until the superintendent receive a contract. I kept my promise.”

“We were not expecting him to resign, and we are kind of shocked that he is actually going to resign,” said Suzanne Breaux, President of the Vermilion Association of Educators.

Breaux believes Fontana’s resignation will lead to progress.

“We think it’s a step in the right direction, and we’re hoping that the board can maybe unite now, and work towards a common goal, which is the students in the District,” said Breaux.

Superintendent Jerome Puyau has declined to comment on Fontana’s resignation.

The next Vermilion Parish School Board will take place next Thursday, January 25.

That’s when the board plans to vote on a new president.