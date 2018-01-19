Vermilion Parish School Board President Anthony Fontana to resign

ABBEVILLE, A. (KLFY)- Vermilion Parish newspaper Abbeville Meridional received a letter Friday afternoon from Abbeville attorney and school board president Anthony Fontana Jr.

Fontana has announced that he will resign from the Vermilion Parish School as soon as possible:

“When I was re-elected three years ago for my sixth time, my goal was that this would be my last term. That is why I announced last year that I would not seek re-election in 2018.

However, over the course of the last two years many things have occurred that made me think long and hard about resigning my seat. However, I believed I owed it to our school system to end the single issue that raised its dirty head on each vote the Board took and that was a contract for the superintendent. I made a promise to several board members and to our system that I would stay in office until the superintendent received a contract. I kept my promise.

I cannot thank the people of District E enough for the great privilege that you gave me to represent you for so many years. One of my favorite people in history is General Douglas MacArthur. He stepped out of the public stage repeating an old West Point saying. He said, “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.”

Therefore, I am resigning my elective office as the District E School Board Representative effective upon the Secretary of State accepting my resignation document and notifying the School Board that the District E seat is vacant. I wish my successor all the best.”