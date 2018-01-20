Acadiana Animal Aid Saves More Than 100 Lives Through Transport Program

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Animal Aid, a local no-kill animal shelter and nonprofit organization, in partnership with Wings of Rescue saved the lives of 138 animals through their transport program Saturday morning.

The dogs and cats in this transport will be sent to Colorado, Idaho, and Washington.

“These transports require a lot of time and hard work, but with the help of so many in and outside of the community, we can make a big difference through this program,” said Melinda Falgout, Board President of Acadiana Animal Aid. “We are so thankful for everyone who volunteers, donates, fosters, and spreads the word about our mission and organization. It is because of those individuals that we are able to save so many beautiful lives.”

Acadiana Animal Aid rescued more than 1900 lives in 2017 through the transport program. This program was instrumental in saving many of the animals that were taken in due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey last August.

With the recent freeze over Acadiana, the shelter is filling up fast and expected to transport more animals next week.

For more information about Acadiana Animal Aid or to help make an impact through donating or volunteering, visit acadianaanimalaid.org.