Deaf students file suit against community college system

The Daily World Published:

Two deaf students have filed a complaint against the technical college system for not being provided interpreters or other assistance.

It appears they attempted to rectify the situation through officials on campus, to no avail, and decided to file the civil lawsuit after losing financial aid or seeing grades suffer due to their lack of accommodations, according to the suit and attorney Andrew Bizer.

Andrew Bizer of Bizer & DeReus, a civil rights law firm in New Orleans, first filed the suit in October on behalf of two Delgado Community College students, Lee Em Bruce and Ronneka Smith.

Bizer said his firm received responses from more students with similar claims.

“It’s just a shame,” Bizer said. “These deaf students just want to get an education like everyone else.”

He withdrew the civil suit and re-filed Jan. 5 in the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Louisiana, in Baton Rouge.

