Government shutdown begins along with the finger-pointing

With no apparent indications of a breakthrough in the Senate to avoid a government shutdown, the Capitol is illuminated in Washington, Friday evening, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The government shutdown has begun.

President Donald Trump says Democrats wanted to give him “a nice present” to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

He says Democrats “could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead.”

In a series of tweets hours after the shutdown began, the president is trying to make the case for Americans to elect more Republicans in the November elections “in order to power through this mess.”

Congress has scheduled an unusual Saturday session to begin considering a three-week version of the short-term spending measure – and to let the public know they’re at work as the shutdown starts.

