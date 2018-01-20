Paul Bocuse, a master of French cuisine, dies at 91

PARIS (AP) – The wife and children of master French chef Paul Bocuse want to honor their “captain,” who has died at 91.

In a joint statement Saturday, they said that “more than a father and husband, he is a man of heart, a spiritual father, an emblematic figure of world gastronomy and a French flagship who is gone.”

The statement is signed by Bocuse’s wife Raymonde, their daughter Francoise, and his son Jerome who he had with another companion.

They stress that Bocuse loved life, loved transmitting his knowledge of the kitchen to other chefs and loved the team of chefs that he worked with in his hometown of Collonges-au-Mont-d’Or. The family says “these values will forever continue to inspire us.”