Acadiana area Schools To Reopen On Monday

Public Schools in Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion Parishes will re-open on Monday, January 22, 2018 following the impact of the wintry weather last week.

Acadia Parish

All public schools reopened Friday with the exception of Ross Headstart Center which will reopen Monday.

Iberia Parish

All public schools will reopen Monday

Lafayette Parish

All public schools reopened Friday

St. Mary Parish

All public schools reopened Friday

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Schools reopened Friday with the exception of Grand Coteau Elementary which will reopen on Monday.

Vermilion Parish

All public schools reopened Friday.

St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish public schools will reopen Monday.

Evangeline Parish

All Evangeline Parish public schools reopened Frida, with the exception of both campuses in Basile which will reopen on Monday.