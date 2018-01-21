Acadiana area Schools To Reopen On Monday

Public Schools in Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion Parishes will re-open on Monday, January 22, 2018 following the impact of the wintry weather last week.
Acadia Parish
All public schools reopened Friday with the exception of Ross Headstart Center which will reopen Monday.
Iberia Parish
All public schools will reopen Monday
Lafayette Parish
All public schools reopened Friday
St. Mary Parish
All public schools reopened Friday
St. Landry Parish
St. Landry Parish Schools reopened Friday with the exception of Grand Coteau Elementary which will reopen on Monday.
Vermilion Parish
All public schools reopened Friday.
St. Martin Parish
St. Martin Parish public schools will reopen Monday.
Evangeline Parish
All Evangeline Parish public schools reopened Frida, with the exception of both campuses in Basile which will reopen on Monday.