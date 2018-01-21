How does the government shutdown impact you?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) In summary, Congress could not agree on a budget and the U.S. Federal Government has shut down all “non-essential services.”

Services deemed “essential” like MediCare, mail delivery, tax collection and the military will continue to operate, but the longer this shutdown is dragged on, the more it will be felt.

Here are some of the ways you may be affected by it:

Almost half of the 2 million civilian federal workers will be barred from doing their jobs if the shutdown extends into Monday.

Thousands of IRS employees will be sent home as the agency is preparing for the start of the tax filing season; so if you’re doing your taxes, you could be affected by the IRS shutdown.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be unable to support the government’s Annual Seasonal Flu Program, and their ability to respond to disease outbreaks will be significantly reduced.

The Federal Housing Administration would halt new mortgage approvals if the government shutdown continues, which means if you’re buying a home, you could face delays in closing.

Some of the most common questions from the shutdown are regarding Social Security benefits, travel, and national parks.

If the shutdown continues, you will still receive your Social Security benefits.

Airports will remain open so you shouldn’t find too much trouble with traveling.

National parks, museums, and monuments with leftover funds will be able to stay open, but the ones that don’t have the extra money will have to remain closed.