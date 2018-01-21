Life of fallen LHS soccer star honored

Passion and family.

Talk to his former Lafayette High soccer coaches and teammates, and no two words are more used to describe who Jean Paul Judice was in his 20 years of life.

Certainly those two words describe many natives of South Louisiana, especially those who are part of a big family like the one Judice was a part of.

But as unique and as much of a “free spirit” as this former Mighty Lion soccer player was, Judice still was like most he grew up around in Cajun Country in truly understanding the value of family.

“That is a special family,” Lafayette High assistant coach Craig Minnick said. “But look out here, he was part of this family as well. Soccer’s a family sport.”

Perhaps that’s why so many attended Walters Funeral Home during visitation hours Thursday in shock of the news the 20-year-old was killed after being hit by a car Monday while cycling home from a pick-up soccer game.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Cullen Gallet, who coached the Mighty Lions freshman during Jean Paul’s career and played with his older brother Ethan. “I’ve never seen so many people. That’s a great family and everybody wanted to support them.”

On Friday night at Lafayette High’s field prior to the Mighty Lions’ Senior Night matchup with New Iberia, many members of Judice’s soccer family was there, the day after the funeral, both remembering their friend Jean Paul and consoling one another, like a family does.

“It really is a family,” Gallet said. “All of these guys are very close.”

And just like Jean-Paul would have wanted it.

“He was a just a great kid,” Minnick said. “He was very passionate. He always knew the right thing to say for the team.”

Jean Paul was born into an athletic family, with his father Remi and uncles starring on the football field at Northside High and Teurlings Catholic. His brothers, however, latched on to the sport of soccer — first Quentin and then Ethan, who was an All-Acadiana and Class 5A State Most Valuable Player in his playing days.

And those family ties were strong.

In 2013, when Ethan filled out his All-Acadiana soccer questionnaire, his answers were all about family.

Most influential person? My dad.

What was special about this season? Our team was a real family.

Best soccer player you played against? Quentin Judice.

Soccer player you’d pay money to see play? Jean Paul Judice.

Then when Jean Paul filled out his All-Acadiana questionnaire in 2015 and was asked who his favorite high school soccer player was, his answer: Ethan Judice.

Still, in soccer, as in all areas of his life, Jean Paul carved out his own path to success, playing defense, in the middle and later forward for the Lions.

“He did things his own way,” Gallet said. “He was a different kind of player than Ethan was, but he just knew how to find the back of the net.”

According to his friends, few loved life or lived it more to its fullest than Jean Paul.

“There wasn’t a shred of hatred in his body,” Gallet said. “He was kind and loving all the time.”

Emile Dubois remembers Judice as “a passionate and fun-loving” teammate.

“He was always smiling,” Dubois said. “Everything he did was fun.

“He was a great team leader. He was always doing things to help you get better. He was a great teammate. He was the kind of guy that always had your back and he was the kind of guy that you wanted to have your back.”

Former Lafayette High coach Josh Vidrine, who coached Judice his entire career with the Lions, also said he’ll remember him with a big smile on his face.

“He was always smiling, always happy,” Vidrine said. “He was the kind of kid who was always fun to be around.”

But beneath his happy-go-lucky exterior raged a fierce intensity for the game.

“He never gave up, no matter what was happening in a game,” Vidrine said. “He was a dynamic leader. He really made a difference his senior season.”

And Gallet is certain Jean Paul will continue to have an impact — in the long term with his family’s legacy in the sport, as well as in the short term with the new black “No. 7 JP” logo painted on the field Friday to honor him.

“It’s an 11-man sport, but there’s going to be a 12th man on the field today,” Gallet said.

(Photo: Layni Menard/Special to The Advertiser)