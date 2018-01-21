Louisiana postman admits he stole veterans’ medication

A Louisiana postal worker admitted in federal court Jan. 18 that he stole mail containing medicine intended for veterans.

Bryan C. Massey, 31, of Oak Ridge, which is in Morehouse Parish, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal service employee, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Lafayette.

According to the plea deal, law enforcement agents learned that Veterans Affairs packages containing prescription medication were missing from the main post office in Monroe, the news release states.

Law enforcement agents narrowed down the location of the thefts and set up cameras to catch the thief in action. The cameras caught Massey, a city carrier assistant, taking the packages containing the medication and trying to hide them among other packages he was carrying.

When agents questioned Massey, the release states, he admitted he stole at least 11 VA packages between November 2016 and June 2017. When agents searched his vehicle, they found three pill bottles in the pocket of his postal uniform jacket. Each contained various pills he has stolen from the VA parcels.

Massey faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for April 24.