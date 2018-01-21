Teen air-lifted to hospital with serious injuries after fight near Ossun Elementary School

One teenager was air-lifted to the hospital in serious condition following a fight near Ossun Elementary School Sunday afternoon, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Ofice.

Public Information Officer John Mowell said detectives responded to the scene of a fight in progress.

On arrival he said they found an unidentified teen suffering from multiple injuries.

“He was in pretty bad shape, so bad that he had to be airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital.” Mowell said.

Mowell did not identify as suspects but said detectives are following up on leads and talking to witnesses.